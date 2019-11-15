FP1 & FP2 - Brazilian GP team quotes

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“Quite a challenging afternoon for us in the dry. I never felt 100 per cent comfortable in the car. We’ve got homework to do tonight as we weren’t very competitive either on the short or the long runs.

“On the positive side, this morning we were able to do quite a lot of running in the wet. We looked quite competitive and we gathered valuable date in those conditions. I look forward to tomorrow – there’s a big margin for improvement.”

Lando Norris

“A tricky day with FP1 being wet and it’s the first time here for me in those conditions. It took me time to get used to everything compared to the other drivers who have experienced conditions like that here in recent years.

“It’s not the easiest track to be on the limit straight away, and it’s easy to make a mistake. It’s been a day of trying to improve small things, my driving and the set-up. I think the coming days will be dry, so we’ve got some good learning points for the car and for myself.”

Andrea Stella - Performance Director

“The weather today gave us the opportunity to run the cars on Wet, Intermediate and dry tyres. Happily, we had some wet weather tests that we wanted to do before the season ended, so this was an excellent opportunity for us. Also, it’s Interlagos, so even though we expect the weekend to be dry, it’s good to be ready for anything!

“In the dry this afternoon, as usual the gaps in the midfield were very small. Clearly, we have some work to do and overnight we’ll be trying to improve both our qualifying and race preparation.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“It was a bit of a messy day because of the changing weather and I think the lap times are not really representative as the track and ambient temperatures are pretty different to what it looks like for tomorrow and Sunday. It’s positive that the car was straight away working well, there are of course always things you can improve but it was a good start and we have a good basis for tomorrow. The top three teams are all very close to each other so let’s see how everyone responds to the track and temperatures tomorrow. I also don’t mind whether the rest of the weekend is wet or dry as I think we can be competitive whatever the conditions.”

ALEX ALBON

“Today was ok. FP1 was tricky in the wet and obviously it wasn’t ideal crashing but it was quite a minor off. I just lost it on the brakes and it happened at the worst part of the track. The guys did a great job to get the car ready for FP2, and the car felt ok on the prime tyre. Then I switched to the option and got a flat spot so that was my session over really. I think our performance looks quite good though and our race pace is strong so we can take positives from today, I just don’t know where I’m at because I haven’t had a clean session. This track is quite difficult, and with the weather and rivers on the circuit it’s not easy, but it’s fun and I’m enjoying driving it. I need more laps and I’m just chipping away at it. Interlagos is old school so you need to build up to it and get into a rhythm.”

Racing Point

LANCE STROLL

“There’s not much for us to take away from today because the track conditions meant we did limited running. The rain was very heavy first thing, but it did clear up as the morning went on and we managed a couple of laps on the intermediates. But as we saw from what happened to Albon, the track was still slippery and we had to be cautious. It was very cool today compared to what we expect tomorrow and Sunday, but we will look through the data tonight and see what we can learn. Final practice is always important, but it will be even more so tomorrow.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“With a wet start to the day, we didn’t do much work in the morning session and I didn’t set a time. As the track began to dry this afternoon, we managed to complete some good runs, even with the red flag interruptions. We will use the information we have to make some of the set-up decisions tonight. The weather in Brazil is unpredictable and the conditions can change quickly, but it certainly looks brighter over the weekend. The battle in the midfield is very close and one tenth can change your life so it’s very important to deliver clean and tidy laps in qualifying. That’s the key to a strong weekend.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“We elected not to do a lot of running in the very wet morning session given that we expect dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. This afternoon we completed a good number of laps, but we didn’t feel that the conditions were representative of what we will see over the weekend – for example, track and ambient temperatures were on the low side. Both drivers were struggling in the second sector with the balance so that is where we will focus our attention. We dialled the cars in as much as we could during the session and by the time we got to the long runs they were feeling a bit happier. We will take a best guess on the conditions we expect for the weekend and set up the car accordingly.”

Renault F1

Renault F1 Team’s Brazilian Grand Prix weekend began today at a rain-affected Interlagos, São Paulo.

Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh across both Free Practice sessions with Nico Hülkenberg sixth in the morning – under wet conditions – and eleventh in the afternoon.

A number of red flags meant running was intermittent, but nevertheless the team managed a total of 80 laps throughout the day.

Alan Permane Technical programme notes

• The programme for today included striking a comfortable balance between aero performance and ride at a circuit notorious for its elevation changes and bumps.

• Free Practice 1 was largely compromised due to the wet weather, but, both drivers completed a handful of laps on the Intermediate tyre (green) to bed themselves in again at this circuit and get a feel for the car. The team opted not to attempt a run on dry tyres at the end of the session due to the damp conditions.

• Conditions dried for the afternoon session with Daniel first out on Pirelli’s Hard tyres (C1, white) and Nico on Mediums (C2, yellow).

• After completing their first dry runs of the day, both cars completed low fuel runs on Softs (C3, red) before focusing on the usual race simulation.

• The long runs seemed positive in relation to our competition.

What we learned today: We’ve made a bright start to the weekend despite the stop-start nature of today’s practice.

Nico Hülkenberg

“I think today, on the whole, was pretty decent. For a Friday, I’m quite happy. It was a short morning with just one run on the Intermediates; it felt a bit limited but still good to be out on track and get a feel for the car in the wet conditions. The afternoon was a little rushed, quite intense with the red flags, but the car felt good. We had some minor balance issues, but the baseline seems fine and the pace is there.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“The day began with some wet running, which was actually quite beneficial. I haven’t done too many laps in the rain in this car, so it was nice to learn a bit in that aspect. The start of the afternoon was quite difficult on the Hard tyre and cool conditions, which meant grip levels weren’t quite there. We put the Soft on after that and found a bit of time and that was positive. Our long runs seemed okay and I think we’re in a pretty good place.”

Alan Permane, Sporting Director

“Obviously, it was a slightly compromised Friday with a wet first session, but we ran a set of Intermediates on both cars and both drivers were pretty happy and competitive. We’re not expecting rain for the rest of the weekend, but you never know at this track. The afternoon was also decent as we ran a fairly conventional programme. It’s always close here as it’s a short lap, but there are areas we feel we can improve the car. As has been the case recently, our long runs look competitive. We’ve focused a bit more on trying to find some one-lap pace and that looks to be paying off.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“It was good fun driving in the wet this morning, it’s been a while since we’ve had these kinds of conditions, so it was good to get a feeling in the wet with the Toro Rosso. Everything felt ok this morning, but it won’t be so useful as the rest of the weekend should stay dry. In FP2 we had good pace on the Prime tyre, then on the Soft I hit some traffic, so I wasn’t able to get a good clean lap. I think it’s going to be tight tomorrow between P6 and P15 as there’s only three tenths in it, so we need to make sure we have a clean run and put everything together for Qualifying because the midfield is very close. It’s going to be an exciting day tomorrow. Towards the end of FP2 we had an issue with the engine, so we had to stop a bit before the end of the session which meant we lost a few laps on the long run, but that’s how it is sometimes. We’ll bounce back tomorrow as we still have enough laps from today to make the right choices for the rest of the weekend.”

Daniil Kvyat

“In the end we had a productive session until the moment when the car switched itself off. We now need to find out what the problem was, but until then I think it was a solid session. We understood the track well and the requirements needed for tomorrow to go faster, so we will work hard overnight and try to improve tomorrow.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“We came to Brazil with quite an extensive test matrix planned for FP1, but the heavy rain in the morning meant we had to cancel the test items as it’s very difficult to test in the wet, particularly at this time of the season and especially on the aero side. We completed some laps on the full Wets and the track dried pretty quickly to Intermediate conditions, so we ran to get a view of competitiveness and balance - the car was performing quite well which was positive. The rain stopped and towards the end of the session it looked like the conditions were ready for the dry tyre, so we went out on slicks along with a few other teams, but if anything it was a little bit too early, particularly on the high working range C3 tyre. We were struggling to get the tyres working and as we saw, Alex spun off which meant we weren’t able to get a timed lap. We reverted the cars to a dry setup for FP2 and had quite a bit of work to catch up on that we hadn’t completed in FP1. We did the low fuel runs on Prime and then Option. With the low temperatures, it was quite a struggle to get the tyres into a good working window. We were looking competitive on the Prime, but less so on the Options, so that’s something for us to work on, particularly for tomorrow. However, the weather forecast is looking better and the temperature will be higher, so it’s not necessarily relevant from today. On the long runs, the pace was looking pretty reasonable on both cars, but unfortunately, we’ve had an issue on the PU side for Pierre, which cut his long run short. Then towards the end of the session, there was some problem with Dany’s car where it completely shut down, and it looks like that’s what caused his spin. We lost all data and connection, so we have to investigate the cause for it. There’s quite a bit for us to work on ahead of tomorrow, and there’ll be quite some work for the mechanics tonight.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“The first half of FP1 was run on a very wet track, but then it began to dry and we could do more running. It was unfortunate that Alex crashed when he tried a run on dry tyres, but the team managed to fix the damage in time for him to go out in FP2. Track conditions were much better in the afternoon, providing more useful data. Towards the end of the session, the ICE on Gasly’s car failed and then Kvyat crashed due to a complete shutdown and with the team, we are now investigating the cause of both these problems. However, they have no effect on the rest of the weekend from a PU point of view, as both of them were running “Friday only” PUs, due to be changed tonight.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

The heavy overnight rain was supplemented by further showers before and during FP1. This is quite common in Sao Paulo in November and we had a suitable programme prepared, which we would have executed successfully but for the red flag at the end of the session. George and Nicholas drove very well in the wet conditions, which enabled us to gain a lot of valuable data on a range of test items.

By the start of FP2 the track had dried but it remained very cold, and while the track drainage had been effective in clearing the water, some of the kerbs remained wet. Having missed FP1, we were keen for Robert to maximise his track time in FP2 but, unfortunately, he put a wheel in a wet patch that had been created by a car ahead running through the wet kerbs at T3. This damaged the car and stopped his session before he had any opportunity to do any meaningful running. We will assess the extent of the damage tonight and rebuild the car accordingly.

George had a productive FP2 session, but the cold conditions made tyre warm-up and management especially difficult. Fortunately, the forecast is for warmer conditions for the rest of the weekend, and this will probably change the tyre behaviour significantly. On this basis, we can expect a relatively busy FP3 session tomorrow as everyone finalises their tyre preparation in the warmer conditions.

George Russell

It wasn’t the best day. We were struggling with the temperature to get the tyres working and it was very tricky out there. If we get the tyres in the window, I think the lap time will improve quite dramatically. Hopefully with higher temperatures and a bit more grip, it should come towards us. We’ve definitely got work to do tonight and let’s see what we can do for tomorrow.

Robert Kubica

I was on my first lap around Interlagos, I lost the car in a nasty way in-between turns two and three. Initially I did not understand the accident. However, once I reviewed it, I understood that a Haas had gone off the track a few seconds ahead of me, which pulled quite a lot of water onto the track. It was my first lap on the hard tyre, so with all of these factors, I ended up in the wall. It was unfortunate, but this is motorsport and it can be frustrating at times.

Nicholas Latifi

It was my first time driving a Formula One car in wet conditions, so it was a new experience for me. I was hoping it wouldn’t rain as much as it did, but I was very happy to go out and get five or six good pushing laps. Overall, it was a very valuable session for me, I got the car back in one piece, so I felt I did a good job.

Alfa Romeo

Interlagos is a tricky place. A challenging track at the best of times, it can be fiendishly difficult once the heavens open: an invite for drivers to show the best they can do, but one littered with traps and pitfalls. We saw a demonstration of this today, as cars (and their occupants) slid off the slippery surface at every corner; as kerbs turned into banana peels and grassy run-offs into slip ‘n slides. A wet Interlagos is as hard a track as they come.

And yet, we finish this day with a positive outlook. Not only Kimi and Antonio kept out of trouble in these challenging conditions, they did so while showing good pace. Practice, of course, is practice, and both were quick to point out it doesn’t really matter whether you’re first or last on a Friday (even though we would much rather choose the former). But as opening days go, this was a good one: a solid starting point for the rest of the weekend.

Qualifying tomorrow will be a battle. It takes around 70 seconds to complete a lap, one of the shortest in the calendar. Every mistake, every inaccuracy cost places. We’ll need to be spotless to claim the grid positions we know we can reach. But we approach our Saturday full of confidence, ready for the battle ahead.

Kimi Räikkönen

“It was a positive start to our weekend, despite the challenging conditions. It’s good to finish the day in the top ten, even though it is just practice: for sure there is still work to be done on the setup, but we will try to keep improving and see where we end up tomorrow. Qualifying is going to be tight, as always here. The lap is so short that even one tenth can make a difference of many positions: you need to get your lap completely right to be towards the front. We’ll need to see what conditions we will have tomorrow, but we can be confident we will be in the fight.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I think we can be satisfied about our work today. We had a busy programme and managed to do some laps in the wet as well – it was a good experience. This afternoon the times were really close, and I think it’s going to be a taste of what we can expect in qualifying. We will need to keep our focus and get it all together, extracting 100% from every corner tomorrow. Our target is, as always, a place in Q3 and I am confident it is within our reach.”

Haas F1

The 20th and penultimate round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo as teams prepared for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.309-kilometer (2.677-mile), 15-turn circuit ran under mixed conditions, showers impacted the morning, but conditions cleared to merely overcast in the afternoon.

Rain and the declaration of a wet track saw Grosjean and Magnussen limited to installation laps only in the first half of FP1 – both drivers utilizing Pirelli’s Cinturato Blue wet weather compound. The remaining 45-minutes brought improved circuit conditions, with stints on intermediate tires finally delivering track action for the fans and lap times on the board.

Magnussen banked an eight-lap run on the inters with a best time of 1:19.247 placing him 12th overall. Grosjean was one of four drivers not to record a timed lap in the session, the others being Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. An attempt to run on the P Zero Red soft rubber was thwarted for both Haas F1 drivers shortly after they had exited the garage in the closing minutes – an off involving Alexander Albon at Turn 12 brought out the red flag to end the session prematurely.

Presented with a dry track in the afternoon, Grosjean and Magnussen commenced proceedings in FP2 with a baseline run on the P Zero Yellow medium tires. They switched to soft tires to clock their fastest laps of the day with qualifying simulations. Magnussen ended the session sixth overall having set a best time of 1:10.143, meanwhile Grosjean’s 1:10.504 lap placed him 16th on the timesheets. They bolstered their respective lap tallies with high-fuel, race-simulation runs to bring Friday’s track activities to a close.

Between the two sessions, Haas F1 Team ran a total of 89 laps – 48 by Magnussen and 41 by Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean

“It was very close today, very exciting. Kevin (Magnussen) was P6 and he’s fourth and a half tenths ahead of me and I’m in P16. We had a small issue on the car in FP2 unfortunately, we need to resolve that for tomorrow. We know what it is and we’re going to sort that out. Hopefully the car is better tomorrow. The qualifying pace was good today though, the race pace was alright. We’re expecting the track temperature to be a lot hotter on Sunday and that will change the picture a lot. We just need to make sure we work on that and don’t get surprised by the change of track temperature. Conditions were in our favor today, it’s going to change, but we’re going to try as hard as we can.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I think we had a pretty decent Friday – we were P6 on low fuel in FP2. That’s almost the best we’ve been all year, at least since Monaco, I think. That’s nice. It’s been very cold today and it’s not going to be cold on Sunday. The cold conditions help us, so, that’s a bit of a bummer. I hope the cloud cover can stay and we can have some cool track temperatures as it definitely helps us. We’ll take it as it comes though. The whole of the midfield is within half a second, it’s so tight, I’m P6 and there’s just four tenths down to P16.”

Günther Steiner

“FP1 today, there wasn’t a lot learned. We went out on the intermediates with Kevin (Magnussen), we ran around a little bit, but nothing really learned as I said. FP2 wasn’t a bad session for us. The temperature worked in our favor here today, it was pretty cold. It’s too early to jump to a conclusion because Kevin had quite a good time, Romain (Grosjean) struggled a little bit more to find the right balance of the car. Tomorrow is a different day – hopefully the track doesn’t get a lot hotter, maybe then we can have a good qualifying.”

Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport gearing up for a close fight at Interlagos

Valtteri set the second-fastest time with Lewis setting no time in FP1

Running in the morning session was heavily impacted by rain and wet track conditions

Valtteri finished the afternoon session in P4 with Lewis in P5

Valtteri Bottas

The running in FP1 was compromised a bit owing to the weather, but the forecast for the weekend is looking better. I got a few laps in in the morning to do a bit of a systems check, but that was it. The conditions in FP2 were a lot better, so we managed to do a good programme in the afternoon. I started on the Hard tyre to collect some data but it was tricky on a green track with that compound. We then switched to the Soft tyre which changed the behaviour of the car quite a bit and we made a good step forward in terms of grip levels. I had a bit of traffic in my fast laps and the times at the top look very close, so I think we are actually more competitive than the standings might suggest. I think both Ferrari and Red Bull look very strong, but we should be right up there as well, so I’m looking forward to a good fight.

Lewis Hamilton

I didn’t really go out in the first session when the track was wet. The afternoon session was nice and smooth, we started on a good baseline and made a couple of adjustments in the short space of time that we had in that session. We will do more work tonight to refine the car which is going to be quite crucial as we only really have two sessions to get it right for qualifying, so it’s compacted a little more and we need to be a little bit more precise with the changes that we make. But we started off on the right foot, so we should be ok to progress forward.

James Allison

After a fairly washed out first session it was nice to get the car running in the second session and broadly it was a good day. The car is reasonably well balanced and it looks pretty useful on the long-run simulations. We’ve got a little bit to find in the short runs ahead of qualifying tomorrow so we’ve got some work to do overnight. We’ve also got some thinking to do because although it was dry this afternoon, the track and air temperatures are not going to be representative of Sunday. But all in all it’s been a promising start to the weekend.