Brazilian GP || November 17 || 14h10 (Local time)

Ocon hoping for early Renault test

"I hope I can do the test in Abu Dhabi"

Search

By GMM

16 November 2019 - 08:00
Ocon hoping for early Renault (...)

Esteban Ocon is hoping to get his Renault career off to an early start.

Although he has been announced as Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate for 2020, the Frenchman is still trackside with Mercedes in his reserve driver role.

Asked when he will get started at Renault, Ocon was quoted by the German press from Brazil: "I don’t know, but hopefully as soon as possible.

"I hope I can do the test in Abu Dhabi, but the two teams will have to decide if that is possible. But of course that is what I would like."

keyboard_arrow_left

Penske could buy Mercedes’ F1 team - source

Ferrari engine back on song in Brazil

keyboard_arrow_right

Renault F1

More on Renault F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less