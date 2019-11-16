Ocon hoping for early Renault test

Esteban Ocon is hoping to get his Renault career off to an early start.

Although he has been announced as Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate for 2020, the Frenchman is still trackside with Mercedes in his reserve driver role.

Asked when he will get started at Renault, Ocon was quoted by the German press from Brazil: "I don’t know, but hopefully as soon as possible.

"I hope I can do the test in Abu Dhabi, but the two teams will have to decide if that is possible. But of course that is what I would like."