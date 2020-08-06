Official: Bottas stays at Mercedes F1 for 2021 season

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has extended its agreement with Valtteri Bottas until at least the end of the 2021 Formula One season.

Next season will be Valtteri’s fifth year with Mercedes after joining in 2017. The 30-year-old Finn has scored 8 wins, 12 pole positions and a total of 48 podium places in his F1 career so far.

The new arrangement will see Valtteri compete with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team for the fifth consecutive season. He joined the team in 2017 and has since scored eight wins with the team.

Valtteri played a key role in the team’s success in the Constructors’ Championships over the past three years and finished second in the Drivers’ Championship in 2019. He is currently second in the 2020 drivers’ standings as well.

Valtteri Bottas

“I’m very happy to stay with Mercedes in 2021 and build on the success we’ve enjoyed together already. Thank you to everyone in the team and the wider Mercedes family for their continued support and their trust in me. I’m very proud to represent this great team and the three-pointed star on our journey together again next year.

“The past few years have been all about continuous improvement, working on every aspect of my performance. I’m confident that today I’m the strongest I’ve ever been, but I can always raise the bar. Mercedes embraces the same philosophy: They always want to get better and are always hungry for more.

“Ever since I fell in love with F1 as a kid it’s been my dream to one day become world champion. I’m in the fight for the title this year and staying with Mercedes puts me in the best possible position to compete for it next season as well.

“We’re in the middle of a shortened season and I want to give my absolute best in every single race we’ll go to this year. The puncture last weekend was a bit of a blow in my fight with Lewis, but I’m determined to come back strong this weekend on the same track.”

Toto Wolff

“We are very excited that Valtteri will stay with the team for at least one more season. We’re seeing the strongest Valtteri we’ve ever seen this year – in terms of his on-track performance, but also physically and mentally. He is second in the championship, finished the last season in P2 and plays a very important part in our overall team performance.

“I’m confident that we have the strongest driver pairing in F1 today and signing Valtteri is an important first step in retaining this strength for the future. Valtteri is a hard-working, straightforward guy who has a good relationship with the entire team – including his team-mate, which is not a given when both drivers are fighting for the championship.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to raise the bar together with us this year and in 2021.”