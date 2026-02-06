Ocon laughs off rumours as Haas demands more in 2026

Esteban Ocon has dismissed rumours that he is starting the new Formula 1 season injured, laughing off claims that he was seen on crutches during the Barcelona shakedown test.

The speculation prompted bemusement from the Haas driver, who said the story had been wildly misinterpreted.

"It was claimed that I was on crutches in Spain," said Ocon. "I thought that was absolutely outrageous - did you see that too?"

The truth, he explained, was far less dramatic.

"My father was with me in Barcelona and had knee surgery, so he was using crutches," the 29-year-old said. "We even went together to Turn 10 to watch how the new cars behave under braking and how the front wing folds in and out."

With the rumours firmly put to bed, attention now shifts to what Ocon himself admits is a crucial season.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has openly acknowledged that the increasingly Toyota-allied outfit expected more from the experienced Frenchman during his first year with the team in 2025.

"He’s got 10 years of F1 experience. He’s a race winner, a podium finisher - so we expected more from him," Komatsu said, speaking to media after winter discussions with the driver.

Ocon joined Haas after five seasons at Alpine and was paired with rookie Oliver Bearman. While race-day head-to-heads were evenly split, Bearman finished ahead of Ocon in the standings and held a qualifying edge.

Komatsu stressed that responsibility did not lie solely with the driver.

"It’s not totally his fault - it’s 50-50," he said. "Sometimes we couldn’t give him a car he was comfortable with, especially in qualifying, and sometimes that was exaggerated much more than others."

However, Komatsu believes the reset over the winter has been productive.

"We’ve had very good ongoing talks, preparing for this pre-season," he said. "We understand each other clearly now - what we expect from Esteban and what he needs from the team. The way he approached the Barcelona shakedown was absolutely progressed."

Still, expectations remain high for 2026.

"We need two drivers performing," Komatsu said. "Esteban’s potential is clear. We’ve seen what he can do - Abu Dhabi proved that. Now we need to harness it more consistently."