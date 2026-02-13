Verstappen slams ’anti-racing’ 2026, hints at F1 exit

Max Verstappen has launched a fierce attack on Formula 1’s new 2026 regulations, describing the current driving experience as "not Formula 1" and even suggesting he could walk away from the sport.

Speaking on day 2 at the Bahrain test, the four-time world champion made clear that despite Red Bull’s strong early form, he is deeply unhappy with the new generation of cars.

"At least we’re not falling apart," Verstappen said of the new Red Bull-Ford power unit project. "Nobody really expected us to leave the garage without exploding."

But the Dutchman did not hide his frustration with the on-track product.

"I enjoy driving flat out and, at the moment, it’s not possible," he said. "What you do has a big effect on the energy side and that’s not F1."

Verstappen compared the new era repeatedly to Formula E.

"On certain corners and on certain circuits, it’s better to take the corner a little slower to recover more energy for the straight," he explained. "I’m sorry, but that belongs in Formula E."

He went further: "It feels like Formula E on steroids. For me, this isn’t Formula 1."

Even the ground-effect cars he dominated with were preferable, he suggested, calling the current situation "ten times worse".

"To begin with, you’re very inefficient on the straights in terms of energy," Verstappen said. "And then there’s the whole feeling in the car in terms of grip and how you have to drive it. It’s just not fun."

He warned that circuits like Melbourne could expose the situation further.

"I think maybe they didn’t realise how bad it would be," Verstappen said of the sport’s authorities, including Liberty Media and the FIA. "When we go to Melbourne, that’s where we’ll really see how much you have to lift off the throttle on a straight."

Although Red Bull appears competitive, Verstappen insisted results alone will not determine his future.

"A winning car is not important to me," he said. "It should also be fun to drive. At this point of my career, I am also exploring other options outside of Formula 1."

Those options include GT3 and endurance racing, with Verstappen openly targeting events like the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year.

"If I look at that now, at least I’m allowed to drive full throttle there without having to look at my battery," he said. "I want to do it. We’re working on making it happen."

His blunt assessment was echoed in part by others. Sergio Perez admitted the new cars are unpredictable: "Every lap is different. We have variations of half a second to a second without understanding exactly why."

Not everyone agrees with Verstappen’s tone, however. When his comments were put to Lando Norris, the reigning world champion was unmoved.

"A lot of fun. I really enjoyed it," Norris said.

"If he wants to retire, he can retire. F1 changes all the time.

"We get paid a stupid amount of money to drive, so you can’t really complain at the end of the day. It’s a challenge, but it’s a good, fun challenge."

Verstappen, however, was unapologetic.

"I know many people won’t be thrilled when I say all this," he said. "But I always say what I think."