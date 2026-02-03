Ocon wary of 2026 overtaking despite ’fun’ new cars

Esteban Ocon has questioned whether Formula 1’s much-hyped active aerodynamics will actually improve racing, describing the new system as "simply DRS at the front".

Speaking to L’Equipe after the Barcelona shakedown week, the Haas driver said his first real experience of the 2026 cars was largely positive - but with reservations.

"It’s very different to drive compared to what we had in 2025," Ocon explained. "Half the power now comes from the electric motor, and you really have to manage the throttle and energy recovery. It’s new for all of us - but the good news is that it’s still a race car."

Ocon was particularly impressed by straight-line performance.

"I hit 350 kmh at the end of the straight - that’s never happened to me before," he said. "The feeling of speed is incredible."

Haas’ opening week also exceeded his expectations. "I didn’t expect it to go so well," Ocon admitted, revealing the car was only finished late on the eve of running. "The Ferrari engine was reliable, the car was reliable, and we were able to do a lot of laps. That’s the most important thing."

But when it came to active aero, the Frenchman sounded unconvinced. "It’s simply DRS at the front," he said. "We could have gone further."

On overtaking, Ocon added cautiously: "My first impression is that it will be difficult to overtake. I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but I hope it will improve."

As for the early pecking order, Ocon said Barcelona offered hints rather than answers. "We saw Mercedes very fast, Ferrari well placed, Red Bull good, McLaren in the mix," he listed.

"Behind that, it should be tight between Racing Bulls, Alpine and us. Audi and Cadillac look a bit further back for now - but it’s still very early. We’ll see more in Bahrain."