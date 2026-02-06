Schumacher shrugs off fears after oval baptism

Mick Schumacher has taken his first steps into oval racing ahead of his full-time IndyCar debut, admitting initial nerves but emerging encouraged after a successful high-speed test in Florida.

The 26-year-old, who has long heard warnings from family and pundits about the dangers of ovals, completed his first laps at the Homestead-Miami Speedway with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as preparations ramp up for the 2026 IndyCar season, which begins on March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

The 1.5-mile Homestead oval, with banking of up to 20 degrees and speeds exceeding 350kmh, is regarded as a demanding introduction - and Schumacher did not hide his apprehension.

"When I first turned into the banked corner, I was a coward," the former Haas driver admitted with a smile. "I had to tap the brakes and almost went flat out. I’ll have to get used to that."

Despite the nerves, Schumacher said the experience quickly became enjoyable.

"We’ve completed several laps and already improved the setup in small steps," he said. "It’s really fun."

The test was run cautiously, with Schumacher guided closely by his new driver coach Ryan Briscoe. Teammate Graham Rahal was impressed by what he saw.

"The way Mick implemented everything so quickly was unusual," Rahal said. "He had perfect feedback right from the start."

Schumacher acknowledged that oval racing represents a major shift from his European single-seater background.

"The biggest difference is entering a corner without braking," he said. "That’s something I had to get used to. I still have a lot to learn, but I already feel comfortable and don’t see any major problems."

His preparation continues with a test at Sebring, followed by another oval outing at Phoenix, where more race-like conditions are expected ahead of the Arizona track’s return to the calendar on March 7.