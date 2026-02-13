Bortoleto warns 2026 race starts ’chaos’ amid turbo concerns

Gabriel Bortoleto has highlighted fresh concerns about the complexity of Formula 1’s 2026 regulations - this time over the race start procedure.

Drivers have already been vocal about the energy-heavy nature of the new power units, but attention is now turning to the mechanics of getting off the line.

Under the current rules, only the internal combustion engine can be used at the start, with the electric motor restricted below 50kmh. That has created an unexpected complication - the turbo reportedly requires around ten seconds at high rpm to reach its optimal operating window.

Bortoleto admitted even drivers are struggling to keep track of the process.

"Oh man, it’s complicated," the Audi rookie said in Bahrain. "Yeah, there’s this ten-second thing, then I lost the thread at five. The engine revs up, you shift in and out of gear, then you have to release the clutch - it’s chaos."

The concern is that if a driver misjudges the sequence - either over-revving and spinning the wheels or dropping rpm and stalling - the result could be a dramatically slow getaway, potentially creating safety risks for cars behind.

Valtteri Bottas raised a further complication for drivers starting at the back of the grid.

"For example, in Melbourne I will have a five-place grid penalty, I will be towards the end of the grid," he said. "Will I have enough time to rev the turbo? Now it takes about ten seconds. We have to solve this."

Teams are understood to be discussing possible fixes, including introducing a minimum time between the final car taking its grid slot and the lights going out, or revisiting the restriction that prevents electric assistance at launch.

However, Ferrari is reported to have resisted regulatory intervention. According to paddock sources, team boss Frederic Vasseur argued that all manufacturers knew the turbo requirements in advance and should have designed their systems accordingly.