Norris under more pressure than Verstappen - Arnoux

Former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux believes Max Verstappen remains a real threat in the 2025 title fight, arguing the Dutchman enters the Qatar-Abu Dhabi finale with "nothing to lose" - while Lando Norris carries the weight of expectation.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arnoux said only Verstappen could overturn a 24-point deficit with two races and a sprint remaining.

"If anyone can do it, it’s him," Arnoux said.

"In this Formula 1 the difference is in a few tenths, and those are where he makes the difference. He has incredible consistency and an ability to improve throughout the weekend - even when things seem to start badly. And in the rain he’s the only one capable of winning from last place."

He said talent alone may not be enough, but Verstappen also has timing on his side. "Max also has something that shouldn’t be underestimated - he’s incredibly lucky. And in a situation like his, having a bit of luck is crucial."

Arnoux believes the pressure lies entirely with Norris.

"Norris will be under more pressure than Verstappen," he said. "Max will do everything to win knowing he has nothing to lose. Norris has to think about not giving anything away - avoiding mistakes will be even more important for him."

He said Verstappen’s partnership with Red Bull remains a decisive factor. "When Christian Horner left and some internal dynamics were sorted out, the team got back to working the right way. You sense Verstappen is more confident and calm.

"And he has the experience - unlike Norris and Piastri, he has already won titles with his team," said the 77-year-old Frenchman.

Arnoux, however, does not believe McLaren made an error by letting its drivers race freely.

"If they had done it differently, they would have compromised a driver’s performance from the start. In F1 you can’t ask your teammate to help you - it’s unnatural."

As for Oscar Piastri, amid suggestions McLaren slowed the former championship leader’s charge, Arnoux thinks the Australian has simply lost momentum.

"He’s lost confidence. Whether it’s personal or team-related, he has shown he can be very strong but also very weak - and the weakness has emerged at the wrong time," he said.

"Norris has proven to be more solid, reacting in difficult situations."