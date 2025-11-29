Tsunoda rejects reserve idea amid Qatar boost

Yuki Tsunoda says he has no intention of spending 2026 on the sidelines, just as he delivered one of the most important qualifying results of his F1 career.

The Japanese driver stunned by taking P5 in Qatar sprint qualifying - his first time ever outqualifying Max Verstappen - on a weekend when Red Bull prepares to finalise its delayed 2026 lineups.

With Red Bull and Racing Bulls juggling four contenders for three seats - Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and rising star Arvid Lindblad - timing could not be better for the 25-year-old.

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane admits the internal picture is not fully settled: "I have an idea, but it’s not really finalised yet."

Tsunoda is in contention to either cling into his Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen or a return to Racing Bulls.

"I know something, but obviously I can’t share it," he said. "Most people probably already guess. I don’t know what will happen next."

On the possibility of being made a reserve driver - either at Red Bull or by moving with his backer Honda to Aston Martin, he was blunt: "Honestly, I haven’t even thought about something like that.

"I don’t know, but I’m not planning anything like that."

Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Friday’s result won’t change much for Tsunoda.

"I think it’s relatively clear what will happen with Tsunoda," he said. "At least I strongly assume so. There was absolutely no indication of anything going in any other direction."

Schumacher thinks Racing Bulls will keep Lawson as the benchmark for 18-year-old Lindblad next year.

"You need a reliable driver who knows the team because everything will be different next year. That clearly means - Tsunoda out, Hadjar over to Red Bull, and Arvid Lindblad takes Racing Bulls."

Dr Helmut Marko, however, continues to warm to Tsunoda’s progress.

"If you look back at Las Vegas, Yuki was already very close to Max, but we chose the wrong tyre pressure and that ruined his weekend," he said.

"His speed steadily improved. He is improving his performance and paying more attention to the technical side."

Red Bull is expected to announce its 2026 lineups shortly after Sunday’s Qatar GP.