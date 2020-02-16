Norris to portray more ’focused’ image

Lando Norris says he will portray a more "focused" image in 2020.

On social media, in PR activities and in his jovial relationship with Carlos Sainz and his sim racing hobby with Max Verstappen, the 20-year-old has attracted a happy-go-lucky image.

But as McLaren unveiled its 2020 car on Thursday, the British driver said he also wants to be taken seriously.

"I don’t need to shift my focus," he said. "Every time I needed to work on things and focus I did, but things can get portrayed differently from what I’m doing myself.

"A lot of people see me make jokes and therefore they blame my mistakes on me having fun. It looks as if I’m not focused compared to other drivers.

"I don’t want to be portrayed in that way. I’m not going to change a lot, it is just small things and I’ll just make sure I look focused," Norris added.

However, Norris said he will also prioritise his "enjoyment", which is why he will resist for now the lure of leaving the UK to live in Monaco.

"I’m still not earning the amount which will make it more beneficial to move compared to the enjoyment loss of going to London with my friends," he said.

"Hopefully that’s something I can look forward to in the future but for now it’s what I enjoy. My enjoyment takes over everything else at the moment."