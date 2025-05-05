’No rush’ to sign a driver like Perez - Towriss

Dan Towriss, one of the most influential figures in the new-for-2026 Cadillac F1 team, insists the outfit is in "no rush" to sign up Sergio Perez.

Axed Red Bull driver Perez, who was in Miami at the weekend along with his billionaire Mexican sponsor Carlos Slim and Towriss, was at the centre of speculation that he has been signed on a three-year contract.

That proved wide of the mark.

"We’re in no rush," said Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, which stepped in as a co-owner following the stepping-back late last year of Michael Andretti.

Names including Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, as well as American Indycar talent Colton Herta, are all doing the rounds, but team boss Graeme Lowdon explained that many others are also still in the running.

"We’re taking our time," Towriss insisted. "Several names currently circulating are indeed on our list."