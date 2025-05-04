Cooling vest situation ’a bit unfair’ - Bearman

The new rules surrounding cooling vests in Formula 1 are "a bit unfair," according to rookie Oliver Bearman.

To protect driver health and safety in extreme heat conditions, the sport began to develop a system involving constantly-cooled water flowing into an integrated racing top.

Italian brand Sparco’s edition - called Cooling Top RB86 - is being launched in Miami this weekend, and used by five teams including McLaren, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Earlier prototypes were rejected by some drivers because of discomfort, but the latest complaint is that only the lightest drivers can afford to wear it because of the extra weight.

Use only becomes mandatory once temperatures rise above 31 degrees and the race director declares a heat hazard.

"I tested it in Jeddah," Haas rookie Bearman said in Miami, "and was very happy with it.

"Unfortunately, we can’t use it because we’re too close to the weight limit."

Bearman thinks the rules therefore need to be tweaked. "The temperature limit is set quite high," he said. "If it’s not officially declared that the race is a heat race, only half the drivers can benefit from them.

"I think that’s a bit unfair."

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc added: "I tried it once, and it was really helpful.

"You really cool down which makes a real difference."

However, he confirmed that Ferrari is among the teams that will not allow the cooling vests to be worn unless it is declared mandatory.

Leclerc has another issue: "If the system stops working properly mid-race, the fluid gets warm. I’m not sure I’d even use it if I could."