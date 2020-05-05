No ’orange Mercedes’ strategy for McLaren - Seidl

McLaren will not adopt an ’orange Mercedes’ strategy in order to return to the top in Formula 1.

Racing Point has taken flak in 2020 for admitting that its new car is based on detailed photographs of Mercedes’ title winning machine of last year.

But McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said the Woking based team will not be following suit.

"McLaren is an independent racing car manufacturer, and we want to stay that way," he is quoted by Speed Week. "We pursue ambitious goals and we want to achieve them with hard work."

Seidl insisted, however, that he is not accusing Racing Point of cheating.

"I am sure that everything about that car is legal," he said, referring to what has been described as a ’pink Mercedes’.

"I see no basis for a protest. And besides, I don’t have the energy to waste on it. For me, other issues are more important, like the budget limit."