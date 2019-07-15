No driver decision before summer break - Steiner

Haas is not ready to consider its 2020 driver lineup.

The issue of the American team’s drivers is a hot topic at present, after boss Gunther Steiner admitted his fury following the latest collision between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at Silverstone.

It has been rumoured that Grosjean could be immediately ousted, but Haas ruled that out.

As for 2020, Steiner is quoted by Speed Week: "Nothing has changed. We won’t think about our drivers for 2020 before the summer break."

However, there is speculation that Racing Point’s Sergio Perez is a candidate. The Mexican could be replaced for 2020 by Esteban Ocon.

But Ocon may also be a contender for the Haas seat.

"Every option is alive because Mercedes has an open mind, even if it (his potential 2020 team) has a different engine," the Mercedes reserve driver told RMC Sport.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Haas has indicated that following a high profile drama with its black and gold title sponsor, the team could revert to a mainly white livery for the German GP this weekend.