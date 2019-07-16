Binotto no longer Ferrari technical boss

Mattia Binotto is no longer Ferrari’s technical director.

With the ousting of Maurizio Arrivabene, Binotto was promoted from technical boss to also become the famous Maranello team’s new team principal in 2019.

But some expressed doubts about whether the Italian could handle the dual role.

Speed Week now reports that the technical director job has actually been split into three new roles.

Now, Enrico Cardile (suspension), David Sanchez (aero) and Corrado Iotti (engine) all report to Binotto.

Simone Resta will then return from his role at Alfa Romeo to head the 2021 car project.

"Since I was appointed team principal, we reorganised things internally because I had to be supported especially on the technical side," said Binotto.

"It’s not the same team anymore and it’s not entirely true that I have a dual role."