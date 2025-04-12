’No conversation’ with Cadillac, Palou reveals

Alex Palou has counted himself out of the running for a Cadillac race seat in Formula 1.

The Spaniard is regarded as the standout driver of the American open wheeler racing scene, winning three Indycar titles by the age of 27.

His compatriot, new Aston Martin simulator driver Dani Jucadella, said recently on social media: "If Palou doesn’t enter the frame for one of these seats in 2026, I’m going to set X on fire."

Palou was strongly linked with a future in F1 in recent years, even contesting a practice session for McLaren in 2022. However, he became locked in a legal dispute with the British team and since then has focused only on Indycar.

"I think we’ve perhaps already passed the stage of trying to get a spot in Formula 1," Palou told Soy Motor.

"Things didn’t go well. I think I’m at a point now where it’s too late."

Just days ago, Cadillac’s F1 boss Graeme Lowdon revealed that he is in talks with "seven or eight" potential drivers for the new American team’s 2026 seats.

He told Speed City they included experienced F1 drivers, younger former drivers, and "promising drivers who haven’t yet had grand prix experience but they’ve proven themselves in junior formula and junior categories as well."

Palou says he is not among them.

"The truth is, there’s nothing," he said. "There isn’t any conversation, nor has there ever been.

"Perhaps the good results I’m having in Indycar would have meant a little more than they do now if I had had them eight years ago, when I was 20."