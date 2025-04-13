’No chance’ of winning fifth title in ’25 - Verstappen

Max Verstappen has dismissed his current chances of winning a fifth consecutive world championship in 2025.

When asked how he feels at the wheel of the RB21 in Bahrain, the Dutchman told Viaplay: "I can’t say that on TV.

"I couldn’t brake, I couldn’t steer, I had no traction and I have no balance."

When asked when he had felt so bad in a Formula 1 car, Verstappen quipped: "Let me think - I think a few days ago."

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko, however, said telemetry data had revealed a definite problem with Verstappen’s brakes - and not the ones on Yuki Tsunoda’s car.

One theory is that the problem could be related to Red Bull having switched from Hitco to Brembo brake materials over the winter.

"So far we have no explanation for it," Marko said. "First we need to find out the cause of the huge brake problem and then consult with the FIA to see if we can adjust, grind or replace the brake pads."

Verstappen admitted it was a particular problem in qualifying: "Every time I step on that pedal, it’s like you’re kicking a wall.

"But I’ve been suffering from that all weekend - or actually all year."

Another theory is that, in the last year of the current regulations, the F1 cars have become so complex and so fast that they are also incredibly volatile.

"Nobody knows what’s going on anymore," Marko explained. "(Lando) Norris has been at the front the whole time and suddenly he’s sixth. (Pierre) Gasly hasn’t been anywhere for three races and he’s fourth here. And we’re faced with this puzzle with the brakes."

Verstappen, however, disagrees with Marko that the specific problem could actually just be the brakes. "We have tried everything on the car and nothing works, so that is not the problem," he said.

"If I could do qualifying again, I would not know what we should change. We have already tried everything."

And so, despite winning from pole at Suzuka and closing the gap to McLaren’s Norris to a single point, Verstappen says he’s not really a championship contender.

"They (McLaren) are not my competitors at the moment," he said. "I am only participating in this championship.

"If you look at the entire season, I don’t think we really have a chance."