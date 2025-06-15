’Never say never’ on pro cycling team - Bottas

Valtteri Bottas admits he is contemplating setting up a professional cycling team.

Even before losing his Sauber seat at the end of last year, the current Mercedes reserve driver was a big cycling aficionado - racking up hundreds of kilometres per week in training all around the world.

The 35-year-old told Spain’s Soy Motor that he is even now working with a professional coach.

"I’m cycling more now," said Bottas, who is hoping to return to the grid next year with Cadillac.

"This year I want to see how much I can improve in a year by doing more specific training, with more time available.

"I still go to every Formula 1 weekend, but this year I’ve averaged 15 hours a week."

The Finn revealed that his current weight-to-power radio is 4.8 watts per kilogram - compared with a professional cyclist who would record 6 or more watts.

As for the future, Bottas - whose net worth is estimated at around $30 million - is not even ruling out setting up his own professional cycling team.

"Never say never," he smiled.

"Right now I’m a little too busy, but in the future - it’s one of my greatest passions. We’ll see. I can’t deny it. It’s a sport I love to follow and do."