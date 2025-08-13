Monza sold out as Italian GP eyes new record

The 2025 Italian GP at Monza is already sold out for race day - and organisers say the event is now on course to break last year’s attendance record.

ACI commissioner Tullio Del Sette confirmed the news less than a month before lights out on September 7. "The large expected turnout, which will most likely allow us to surpass last year’s attendance record, represents recognition for the entire Italian federation and confirms the central role of the Italian GP in the history of world motorsport," he said.

In 2024, more than 335,000 fans attended across the weekend - a figure Monza now hopes to exceed. Tickets remain available for Friday and Saturday, featuring F1 practice and qualifying as well as Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup.

The sell-out comes despite Ferrari enduring another difficult season - McLaren holds a 299-point lead in the constructors’ championship. But Charles Leclerc’s 2024 victory at Monza and the first appearance of Lewis Hamilton in red at Monza are set to fuel the tifosi’s famous passion.