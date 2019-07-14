18 July 2019
Mexico set to get new F1 race deal
"I heard something recently but..."
Search
Mexico could be set to escape Liberty Media’s race axe.
The F1 owner wants to keep the 2020 calendar at 21 races, even though new venues Zandvoort and Vietnam will be added to the schedule.
So with Silverstone getting a new contract and Monza set to follow, it means Barcelona and Hockenheim look most likely to be ousted.
Mexico, also with an expiring deal, is tipped to stay.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that a "handshake agreement" with Mexican organisers has been reached.
Asked if he has news about his home race, Mexican driver Sergio Perez said: "Not yet.
"I heard something recently but so far nothing has been confirmed," the Racing Point driver added.
Circuits
18 July 2019
add_circle Mexico set to get new F1 race deal
16 July 2019
add_circle Silverstone wants new race date for 2020
16 July 2019
add_circle F1 selecting tracks for ’money’ not racing
14 July 2019
add_circle Silverstone denies new race fee is $25m
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
18 July 2019
add_circle Bottas must work harder to beat Hamilton - Rosberg
18 July 2019
add_circle Russell ’not worried’ about reputation
18 July 2019
add_circle Zandvoort will ’surprise’ with exciting racing
18 July 2019
add_circle Mexico set to get new F1 race deal
18 July 2019