Mexico set to get new F1 race deal

Mexico could be set to escape Liberty Media’s race axe.

The F1 owner wants to keep the 2020 calendar at 21 races, even though new venues Zandvoort and Vietnam will be added to the schedule.

So with Silverstone getting a new contract and Monza set to follow, it means Barcelona and Hockenheim look most likely to be ousted.

Mexico, also with an expiring deal, is tipped to stay.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that a "handshake agreement" with Mexican organisers has been reached.

Asked if he has news about his home race, Mexican driver Sergio Perez said: "Not yet.

"I heard something recently but so far nothing has been confirmed," the Racing Point driver added.