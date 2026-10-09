Mercedes splits cars as Russell misses upgraded engine

Mercedes will run different specifications in Singapore, with George Russell returning to the older aerodynamic package while Kimi Antonelli continues with the troublesome Sepang upgrade.

Championship leader Antonelli admitted the decision was not entirely his.

"I couldn’t really decide much," he smiled.

"But we firmly believe that the new package can work well. It’s just a matter of understanding the car better and getting it into the right operating window."

He admits the older specification, to be run by teammate Russell, remains the safer option.

"We’ve known it for ages now," said the Italian. "We know how to set up the car."

"But at the same time, we also want to learn more about the new package and get the maximum out of it. The team has put so much work into this package."

"It would be a shame to write it off so early."

Russell, however, is actually happy to take the previous version.

"I started this discussion before Malaysia race," he revealed in Singapore.

"And when I had to retire with the engine failure, I immediately said - we need to race different versions in Singapore to learn more."

He added: "I can live with competing in the car I won with in Baku."

Mercedes also hoped to bring forward its upgraded ADUO power unit for Russell, but that has not been possible.

Under the regulations, the updated turbo had to be available for all customer teams within the required deadline, meaning Russell will take his Singapore penalty with the current specification instead.

That also raises the possibility of another grid penalty later in the season if Mercedes introduces the upgraded unit separately.