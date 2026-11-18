Kimi Antonelli may be Formula 1’s 2026 world champion, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has indicated the Italian will not receive an immediate contract upgrade despite earning a fraction of what the sport’s biggest stars command.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonelli’s basic salary is estimated at around 3 million euros net, although bonuses for victories, podiums and his championship triumph could lift his 2026 earnings considerably.

The Italian newspaper estimates that his total income, including bonuses and sponsorships, could exceed 15 million euros this year.

However, when asked by Germany’s Bild whether Antonelli would be rewarded with a new base contract, Wolff replied simply: "Kimi has a contract for next year."

The interviewer then suggested his basic salary was around 4 million euros, describing it as "not exactly world-class" for the sport’s youngest ever champion.

Wolff did not dispute the figure, but declined to confirm it.

"I won’t comment on any figures, but I can say this much - no one needs to worry about his finances," he said.

"For Kimi and his family, the most important thing is that he’s driving a competitive car. At the same time, we know that we have a world champion who should be rewarded accordingly."

La Gazzetta reports that Antonelli’s basic salary could rise to 10-12 million euros in 2027, while Mercedes is considering a much more lucrative long-term agreement from 2028.

The newspaper suggests the new deal could eventually place Antonelli among Formula 1’s five highest-paid drivers.