Mercedes technical director James Allison has revealed why Kimi Antonelli has consistently outperformed George Russell in 2026, explaining that the new generation of Formula 1 cars plays directly to the young world champion’s strengths.

Speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Allison said Russell had enjoyed an advantage under the previous regulations, particularly through his ability to accelerate strongly out of corners.

"George is good at getting on the power and getting a strong exit from a corner, and that certainly was true of last year’s cars," he explained.

But he said the 2026 Mercedes rewards a different approach.

"A lot of the laptime is in trusting the car under combined brake and steer on the way in," Allison said.

"He just does not damage the rear tyres because of all the work he’s doing on the entry."

Allison revealed that Antonelli is also unusually adventurous with adjustments to brake migration and differential settings.

"He’s willing to go to quite extreme settings on it and do it under his own steam, and then trust that he will have the control to keep the car pointed nicely to the apex," he said.

"From the moment he hits the brakes to the apex is most of where he is taking the laptime, and he does all that with a minimum of fuss."

Interestingly, Allison also compared Antonelli’s technique with Lewis Hamilton.

"That was always Lewis’s great strength, hurling the car to the apex, trusting that he’s going to manage the thing as it gets to the apex," said the Briton.

However, Allison backed Russell to respond in 2027, praising his willingness to acknowledge his weaknesses.

"He’s one of the most honest drivers I’ve ever had the good fortune to work with," Allison said.

"He can see the areas where Kimi has been quicker than him this year, and he knows that those are things that he needs to bring to the table to compete on equal or better terms."