Gov’t source says Rwanda F1 deal ’approved’

Formula 1’s return to Africa now appears all but certain, with multiple reports claiming Rwanda has indeed reached an agreement to host a grand prix from around 2030.

AFP reports that sources close to both the Rwandan government and the FIA say an agreement has been reached, with an official announcement expected next week in Kigali.

"Rwanda’s bid to host the Formula 1 race has been approved, and an agreement has been reached," a government source told the French news agency.

The exact debut year is still slightly unclear, with sources variously referring to 2030 or the early 2030s.

Italian news agency AGI also reports that the deal is for a first race in 2030.

The project is expected to involve a new permanent circuit around 40 kilometres from Kigali, near Bugesera International Airport, with Qatar reportedly supporting the project.

Lewis Hamilton, who has long pushed for an African race, welcomed the emerging news in Singapore.

"I’ve always said we need a Grand Prix in Africa," he said.

"For me, it’s honestly the most important continent and the most beautiful. We’re on every other continent except this one, and there’s no reason not to be."

Hamilton said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been heavily involved.

"Stefano has been fantastic - he’s flown to Africa so many times over the last couple of years, talking to so many different people," said the Ferrari driver.

"So I hope he’ll have news for me soon."

If confirmed, Rwanda would bring Formula 1 back to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African GP at Kyalami.