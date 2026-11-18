Mercedes will introduce an upgraded engine specification for Kimi Antonelli at this weekend’s Las Vegas GP, but teammate George Russell will miss out as he fights to secure P2 in the drivers’ championship.

The upgrade follows the FIA’s ADUO assessment, which granted Mercedes additional development opportunities to address its combustion engine deficit.

"We will have the ADUO enabled turbo specification available from this weekend," team boss Toto Wolff confirmed.

"This is primarily about proving out the development in race weekend conditions, with the expected performance benefit relatively small."

Mercedes plans to use Antonelli’s car to evaluate the new specification without compromising Russell’s championship battle.

"We anticipate running it with Kimi, whilst with George our priority is protecting his grid position with the performance benefit likely too limited to justify taking a grid penalty," added Wolff.

With Antonelli already secure as 2026 world champion, Russell is still fighting Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the runner-up position.

Meanwhile, Wolff also expressed confidence that the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will proceed despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and credit should go to Formula 1 and the FIA for ensuring we can complete the season as planned," he said.

"We always enjoy racing in the region and receive incredible support there."

The comments come after further Iranian attacks in the Gulf raised questions about F1’s decision to proceed with its planned season finale.