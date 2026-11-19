Carlos Sainz has welcomed Formula 1’s apparent agreement to bring back V8 engines in 2030, although he appeared cautious about celebrating a deal that was mysteriously announced and then withdrawn.

The FIA briefly published confirmation on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement in principle with F1 and engine manufacturers over new regulations featuring a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8.

However, the announcement disappeared from official channels within minutes, raising questions about whether negotiations are actually complete.

Asked about the bizarre situation in Las Vegas, Sainz suggested the return was not yet guaranteed.

"Glad if it is happening, that it’s happening in 2030 and it’s being pushed forward, because I think that’s the right direction for the sport," he said.

But he stopped short of declaring victory.

"I need to drive it first to see if it’s a win. I think the idea of it definitely is appealing, and what they’re trying to do is, for me, the right direction," added the Williams driver.

The withdrawal has prompted speculation that political disagreements remain between the FIA and manufacturers, particularly over the accelerated 2030 introduction date.

Liam Lawson was more enthusiastic, recalling the V8 era he watched growing up.

"I’ve been lucky enough to drive those cars with Red Bull as well, doing show runs, and the sort of feeling is very hard to describe, but it’s an incredible feeling driving those cars," he said.

"I feel like it’d be really, really cool, honestly."

Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg also welcomed the prospect of simpler engines.

"V8 obviously brings back a bit more sound, a bit more volume, a few more emotions, which is nice," he said.

The FIA has yet to explain why its announcement was deleted.