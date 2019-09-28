4 October 2019
Mercedes, McLaren deny report about Norris
"It’s absolute fiction"
Search
Mercedes and McLaren have denied reports about the management of Lando Norris.
Italy’s Auto Moto claimed that a company headed by McLaren driver Norris’ wealthy father Adam was involved in brokering the team’s recently announced Mercedes engine deal.
The report, which appears to have now been removed from the Auto Moto website, also said 19-year-old Norris is set to be managed by Mercedes even though he drives for McLaren.
A spokesman for Mercedes said the report is "entirely without foundation" and "untrue". A McLaren spokesman agreed, calling the report "entirely false".
"It’s absolute fiction," he added.
McLaren
3 October 2019
add_circle Lando Norris to be managed by Mercedes - report
2 October 2019
add_circle Current drivers ’future of McLaren’ - Seidl
29 September 2019
add_circle McLaren turned down ’strategic partnership’ with Renault
28 September 2019
add_circle McLaren to be powered by Mercedes-Benz from 2021
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
4 October 2019
add_circle Russian DTM track denies Formula 1 race talks
4 October 2019
add_circle Mercedes, McLaren deny report about Norris
4 October 2019
add_circle Red Bull ’more behind than it seems’ - Verstappen
4 October 2019
add_circle Kubica sponsor demands Williams explanation
4 October 2019