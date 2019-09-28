Mercedes, McLaren deny report about Norris

Mercedes and McLaren have denied reports about the management of Lando Norris.

Italy’s Auto Moto claimed that a company headed by McLaren driver Norris’ wealthy father Adam was involved in brokering the team’s recently announced Mercedes engine deal.

The report, which appears to have now been removed from the Auto Moto website, also said 19-year-old Norris is set to be managed by Mercedes even though he drives for McLaren.

A spokesman for Mercedes said the report is "entirely without foundation" and "untrue". A McLaren spokesman agreed, calling the report "entirely false".

"It’s absolute fiction," he added.