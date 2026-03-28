’Daddy’ Alonso comments on birth of first child

Fernando Alonso has confirmed the birth of his first child after arriving late at Suzuka, following his absence on Thursday.

The news was actually broken in the paddock by fellow driver Franco Colapinto before Alonso had even landed in Japan.

"Alonso is a dad! I have all the gossip," the Alpine driver joked. "I’m going to call him ’daddy’."

Alonso later confirmed the news to DAZN, admitting he had only just arrived in the country.

"I’m still a bit jet-lagged because I only landed here this morning. Luckily, it’ll be evening here in a few hours - then I can catch up on my sleep."

The 44-year-old said both his partner Melissa Jimenez and the baby are doing well.

"You never really expect anything specific. Things just happen as they happen, and there’s always some stress and worry to make sure everything is okay.

"Everything went well for the mother and the baby. It’s a very happy and special moment."

However, Alonso’s focus quickly returned to track matters, with Aston Martin’s struggles alongside Honda continuing at Suzuka.

"In FP2 we didn’t have a great feeling about the car. It’s still pretty much the same as before. We’ve brought a few upgrade parts," he said.

With ongoing vibration and reliability concerns, expectations remain modest at Honda’s home race.

"It’s Honda’s home race too. In a difficult time we’re going through, we have to be here, we have to support them, and hopefully finish the race for the first time this year. Completing all the laps is the goal," Alonso added.