Coulthard tips Africa announcement as Rwanda deal emerges

David Coulthard has hinted that Formula 1 is preparing to announce its long-awaited return to Africa, with subsequent reports claiming Rwanda has secured a grand prix from 2030.

Speaking on his Up To Speed podcast before the latest reports emerged, the former Red Bull driver suggested an announcement was imminent.

"I’m hearing rumours that we’ll have an announcement for Africa soon," said the former F1 driver and broadcaster.

"So, we’re going to be going to Africa."

According to subsequent reports, the plan involves a new permanent circuit approximately 40 kilometres from the capital Kigali, near Bugesera International Airport.

The proposed circuit has been designed by WurzDesign, the company founded by former Formula 1 driver Alexander Wurz.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame formally announced the country’s ambitions during the FIA’s 2024 prize-giving ceremony in Kigali.

If confirmed, the deal would mark Formula 1’s first race in Africa since the 1993 South African GP at Kyalami.