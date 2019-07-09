McLaren would release Alonso for 2020 return

McLaren will "support" Fernando Alonso’s potential return to Formula 1 next year.

That is the claim of Zak Brown, the McLaren supremo who recently denied that the British team has split with Alonso as a brand ambassador.

However, McLaren has re-signed Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for 2020, meaning that if Alonso does want to return next year, it will be with another team.

"Fernando remains an ambassador with McLaren. We’ve got a great relationship with him and we are speaking with him about some racing programmes in the future that are not Formula 1-related," Brown said at Silverstone.

Alonso, who turns 38 later this month, has said he will only return with a top team.

Red Bull has already ruled it out.

"Our philosophy at Red Bull has always been to invest in young talent," said Christian Horner when asked about Alonso.

But there are potential vacancies at the other two top teams, with Valtteri Bottas on a one-year Mercedes deal and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel weighing up retirement.

Brown said of Alonso: "If he wants to get back into Formula 1, because we don’t have a seat available, we are happy for him to go race for another team.

"We will very much support him if that’s what he wants to do."