McLaren denies Donald Trump to test F1 car

McLaren has rubbished wild reports that US president Donald Trump will test a Formula 1 car next week.

The claim was made in Canada by respected Canal Plus correspondent Julien Febreau, who said the test will be in an older McLaren car at the US GP circuit in Austin.

Trump, the subject of widespread ’No Kings’ protests all over the United States at present, controversially visited the McLaren pits at the 2024 Miami GP and is believed to know fellow American Zak Brown.

In the aftermath of the Miami visit, McLaren insisted it is a "non-political organisation".

As for the rumours Trump could squeeze his 6 foot 3, 101kg frame in a McLaren cockpit, a McLaren spokesman insisted in Montreal: "Trump won’t be driving our car.

"It’s absolutely not true."

Trump, 79, is attending the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada on Monday and Tuesday. No additional public events have been announced for the 47th president for the rest of next week.