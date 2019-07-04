McLaren confirm Norris, Sainz for 2020

McLaren confirms that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will continue as McLaren F1 drivers for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 season. The pair have integrated well into the team over the past nine months as McLaren progresses on its road to recovery. Retaining both drivers for 2020 echoes the team’s commitment to consistency and continuity, which are key pillars of the team’s return to competitiveness.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren Racing

“Today’s announcement provides the team with the continuity to keep pushing forward. The performance of both Carlos and Lando have been a key part of the team’s progress. Their feedback has enabled our engineers to develop the MCL34 and look ahead to the MCL35. Carlos has played a key role in developing the car using his experience, while Lando has got up to speed with the demands of Formula 1 incredibly quickly and is growing in confidence every weekend. This is welcome news for the whole McLaren team and we look forward to continuing our partnership together.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

“I’m delighted we’re able to announce our 2020 driver line-up ahead of the team’s home race at the British Grand Prix this weekend. Both Carlos and Lando are proving themselves as racers and are integral to our path to recovery. They have made a real contribution to the positive momentum and morale within the team, both at the track and back at the factory. The reception they’ve received from our fans has been outstanding and they are superb ambassadors for the McLaren brand, personifying our Fearlessly Forward mentality.”