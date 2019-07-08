British GP must make ’financial sense’ - Steiner

Silverstone should only keep the British GP if it makes "financial sense".

That is the view of Haas boss Gunther Steiner, amid fears the historic venue might not agree a new deal with Liberty Media.

In its pre-British GP press release, Ferrari spoke up for Silverstone’s hopes by saying that "if Formula 1 has a home, it’s probably Silverstone".

Christian Horner has said losing the race would be "disastrous" for the sport, and Lewis Hamilton vowed to "fight" to keep it on the calendar.

"It is iconic," Steiner agrees, "and a very good grand prix to go to for obvious reasons.

"But then again, it cannot stay there if it doesn’t make financial sense. It needs to make financial sense for them and for Formula 1 and the teams — then we can stay there.

"We all love it, but there is a cost to it," he added.