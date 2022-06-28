Mayor plays down Madrid’s F1 race bid

By GMM 28 June 2022 - 10:21





The mayor of Madrid has played down reports the Spanish city could soon host a Formula 1 race.

Days ago, it emerged that Madrid cabinet minister Enrique Lopez had written to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to "express our interest" in joining the sport’s ever-expanding annual calendar.

"I would like to confirm our commitment to you and to this project, as well as our willingness to sign the appropriate agreements to promote the race and offer a great sporting and entertainment spectacle," he wrote.

The bid might be seen as a challenge to the existing Spanish GP in Barcelona, but Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida played down the entire story.

"It is something that is being talked about," he admitted. "But from the community of Madrid and the institutions it is seen as a preliminary issue.

"Formula 1 is one of the few major events that Madrid has never hosted and as such it is an issue that should be explored," said mayor Almeida.

"Although right now that possibility is very preliminary," he reiterated at the launch of a sporting museum on Monday.