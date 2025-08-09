Max Verstappen ’misunderstood’, says father Jos

Jos Verstappen has broken his silence to defend son Max’s character, saying the quadruple world champion remains unchanged - and often misunderstood.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the 52-year-old said reigning quadruple world champion Max’s personality hasn’t shifted despite his success.

"When I see or speak to Max in private, he’s still the same Max as he was ten or fifteen years ago," Jos said. "I think that’s very important and wonderful. I’m proud of that."

But he believes public perception, especially in the UK, has drifted unfairly.

"I think a lot of people, perhaps especially the English, have the wrong impression of him. That he’s a jerk. Maybe that’s also due to the current social media era.

"I don’t identify with that at all."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who was at the centre of last year’s internal power struggle, echoed Jos’ view - praising Max’s support when Marko was rumoured to be on the chopping block.

"He’s very loyal and has character," said Marko. "I’ll never forget that.

"You know the Verstappens are straightforward and a handshake is enough. Figuratively speaking, though. When I see how much money is involved, a contract is really necessary," he added with a smile.