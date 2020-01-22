Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Marko wants super licence system overhaul

"Many drivers who have the 40 points do not have the potential"

By GMM

22 January 2020 - 15:57
Dr Helmut Marko wants Formula 1 to revisit the rules concerning how drivers qualify for a super licence.

Currently, a complex points system based mainly on a driver’s achievements in the junior categories determines whether he qualifies for the mandatory credential.

But Marko, the boss of Red Bull’s successful driver development program, thinks the system needs an overhaul.

"I hope the FIA will review it," he told Germany’s motorsport-total.com.

"Many drivers who have the required 40 points do not have the potential to be successful in Formula 1. At the same time, there are many talented drivers but they don’t always get the points they need," Marko added.

