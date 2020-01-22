No Maranello launch for 2020 Ferrari

Ferrari will not launch its 2020 car at the team’s famous Maranello headquarters on 11 February.

The Italian team has announced that the event will instead take place at Teatro Valli, a historical theatre in Reggio Emilia, located about 40 minutes from Maranello.

"It is a dream come true," Reggio Emilia mayor Luca Vecchi is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ferrari explained that it chose Reggio Emilia for the launch because Italy’s tricolour flag was born there in 1796.

"The connection with the birth of our flag is beautiful because it and the Rosso del Cavallino Rampante (prancing horse) are symbols around which all of Italy recognises itself," mayor Vecchi added.

"We are ready to welcome the Ferrari presentation by turning on the tricolor lights on the three bridges of Calatrava and on the fountain of Teatro Valli where the new car will be unveiled."