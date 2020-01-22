22 January 2020
News about Kubica’s DTM seat ’soon’ - sponsor
"We are not abandoning the idea of Robert being in the DTM"
More news about Robert Kubica’s future will be forthcoming "soon", according to his backer.
On the first day of the year, it was announced that the former Williams racer would be Alfa Romeo’s reserve in 2020.
Kubica, 35, wants to combine that role with a race seat in the German touring car series DTM, and he has been closely linked with BMW.
Speed Week claims that while a contract is yet to be signed, the Pole could be close to reaching a deal with a BMW customer team.
Daniel Obajtek, president of Kubica’s sponsor PKN Orlen, said of the Polish driver: "We are not abandoning the idea of Robert being in the DTM and in Formula 1.
"He himself also sees no problem in combining. There will be news soon."
