Marko rules out Hulkenberg for Red Bull

Dr Helmut Marko has now ruled out Nico Hulkenberg for the second seat at Red Bull for 2020.

Earlier, while insisting that the outfit would prefer to choose between Alex Albon, Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly to be Max Verstappen’s next teammate, team boss Christian Horner admitted Hulkenberg was a "conservative" choice that could not be ruled out.

But when asked at Spa by Auto Bild if Renault refugee Hulkenberg actually has a chance, Red Bull driver programme boss Marko answered bluntly: "No."

Instead, Hulkenberg is believed to be within days of being signed up for 2020 by the American team Haas.

"In terms of 2020, I’m personally relaxed," the current Renault driver said at Spa.