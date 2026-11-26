Max Verstappen has revealed he spent an astonishing 40 hours playing the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6 during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend - and still managed to win the race.

The four-time world champion, already famous for his passion for online gaming and sim racing, admitted the extraordinary figure during a livestream.

When asked whether he had really clocked up 40 hours on GTA 6, Verstappen simply replied: "Yeah."

"I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas," he explained.

"I mean, I can’t go out anyway and walk around."

The revelation is particularly remarkable given that Verstappen was also entertaining family members in Las Vegas, including his grandmother Marianne and partner Kelly Piquet.

Verstappen also revealed that he resisted the temptation to continue playing GTA6 on his flight home, choosing to catch up on sleep instead.