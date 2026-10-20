Verstappen hits back at Hill over 2026 U-turn

Max Verstappen has taken aim at Damon Hill after the 1996 world champion reversed his position on Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations.

Hill had been one of the former drivers critical of Verstappen’s repeated complaints about the new generation of cars earlier this season.

But after the recent problems in Malaysia, Hill wrote on X that increasing reliance on technology could ultimately reduce the driver’s influence.

"As far as Formula 1, AI, hybrid powertrains and algorithms are concerned, the contribution of driver skill will decrease over time or may even become almost irrelevant," Hill wrote.

Hill’s change of view was put to Verstappen by De Telegraaf.

"The problem with many ex-racing drivers is that they don’t inform themselves about the new regulations at all," he said.

"Therefore, they don’t know what the engine is about and how it actually works. When they’re then asked about it on television, sometimes very strange answers come out."

Verstappen said his own criticism was never about trying to win support.

"It’s not about gaining supporters for my opinion," said the Red Bull driver.

"I’m simply saying what I think is wrong and what could be improved. Sometimes I get criticised for it by certain people, or they claim they don’t understand what I mean."

"Ultimately, though, time will tell whether something is good or bad. Sometimes it just takes a little longer."

Verstappen also repeated that his dissatisfaction earlier this year had become serious enough for him to consider walking away from Formula 1.

"I was really close to it - especially during the first few weekends of this season," said the quadruple world champion.

But Verstappen said subsequent changes to Formula 1’s future technical direction helped convince him to continue.

"The sport has obviously been listening," he said.

"Changes are coming in the next few years, and the internal combustion engine will play a somewhat more important role. So the future looks bright."