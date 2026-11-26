Max Verstappen has been hailed for producing an exceptional performance in the chaotic Las Vegas GP, despite widespread criticism of the artificial racing created by Formula 1’s controversial regulations.

Former Bridgestone tyre specialist Kees van de Grint believes the Red Bull driver deserves enormous credit for winning a race featuring an extraordinary 352 overtakes.

"It’s not just that he didn’t make a mistake, he was also just better and smarter than the rest. That was great," Van de Grint told Viaplay.

The Dutchman compared the spectacle to the famous 1971 Italian GP, although he rejected suggestions that the FIA deserved praise for producing such unpredictable racing.

"We’ve been waiting for such a race for 55 years," he said.

"We have had this race thanks to the regulations, but it would of course be better if the drivers did not have a complete handicap when they have no or insufficient power."

He suggested the spectacle demonstrated that the basic regulations could work with significant refinement.

"Actually, this race is primarily a lesson," said Van de Grint. "We see that the basis of the regulation is not so bad at all, but that you have to improve it in the details and actually not come up with new regulations."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was equally impressed by Verstappen’s ability to manage the complicated energy tactics while fighting for victory.

"Max Verstappen has of course shown his exceptional class again, and not only by driving flawlessly," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"He did not make any braking error, kept his nerves under control and also had time to think about the strategy with the energy."

"He also still had time to comment on Russell. That is a phenomenon. You just have to give it to him."

Nevertheless, Schumacher agreed that the extraordinary number of overtakes risked diminishing their significance.

"I wouldn’t necessarily want every race to look like that," he admitted. "Then those overtakings lose their value."