Manager says 2019 Kvyat’s last chance in F1

Daniil Kvyat is getting his final chance to succeed in formula one.

That is the view of the Russian’s new manager Nicolas Todt.

After being dropped by the Red Bull programme after stints at Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing, Kvyat spent 2018 as a Ferrari simulator driver.

Now 24, he has been signed up yet again by Toro Rosso for 2019.

"In formula one, it’s always difficult to get a second chance," Todt, a leading F1 driver manager who is also involved with Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher, told Corriere dello Sport.

The Frenchman says Kvyat entered a period of "introspection" after the Red Bull axe.

"He wanted to understand what happened and did a great job on the Ferrari simulator," said Todt.

"His situation reminds me of the return of Felipe Massa to Sauber in 2004. Two years later he was at Ferrari with Michael Schumacher.

"I don’t want to indulge in dreams, but Daniil is a talented rider and a good athlete, not forgetting about cultural development. He reads Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. This is a very intelligent and self-analytical person," Todt told the Italian newspaper.

"He returns to formula one less emotional and more mature.

"It is clear that he needs to achieve results, but he also understands how important this chance is and that he will not get another one," Todt added.