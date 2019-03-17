Rosberg does not miss F1 ’at all’

Nico Rosberg says he does not miss formula one "at all".

The German, now 33, quit at the age of 31 just days after winning the 2016 title.

Speaking to Germany’s ZDF television, he denies regretting it.

"I don’t miss it at all, and for me that’s a big thing," he said.

"Back then, when I decided to leave the sport, I had no idea what it would feel like in two or three months or a year."

Rosberg admits stopping racing for the first time since his boyhood was "not easy".

"It was a complete stop. Something fundamental in my life was suddenly gone," he explained.

"Luckily I had my family and other passions. I quickly found a new way for me. It was the best decision," says Rosberg.

In fact, Rosberg says he often feels a sense of relief when he gets a reminder about how dangerous motor racing is.

"I have to confess, there are moments when I see something on the track and think ’It’s good I’m not in that car’.

"Take Baku. We do 360 in the middle of a city and in front of you there’s a wall. Unlike some other drivers, I’m not an absolute daredevil.

"Yes, there are moments when I was scared," he admitted.

Now, Rosberg is making key investments in so-called ’E mobility’, including buying into Formula E.

"This championship is going through the roof," he said. "In just four years, it has reached a value of 700 million, which is incredible. But there is no profit.

"It’s all for the future," he added.