Manager admits Colapinto could race Alpine in ’25

One of Franco Colapinto’s managers has admitted the 21-year-old rookie could return to the Formula 1 grid in 2025.

Maria Catarineu, who works with the Argentine driver’s other manager Jamie Campbell-Walter, revealed to Infobae that Colapinto has been loaned to Alpine for five years by Williams boss James Vowles.

"I understand that, if another team is interested in Franco within that period, I suppose it would be a negotiation between Alpine and the other team," she said.

Indeed, because Jack Doohan was signed to be Pierre Gasly’s Alpine teammate this year, Colapinto is - for now at least - merely a reserve driver.

But it’s clear that Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has big plans for Colapinto, having reportedly agreed to pay Williams up to $20 million for the impressive rookie.

"I don’t know if money was put in," Catarineu insists.

She also isn’t completely sure how the 2025 season will play out. "Franco cannot do FP1 this year because he is no longer a rookie," said Catarineu.

"He will do tests with cars from two seasons ago. And he will have to be at the races."

When asked if Alpine is really a step up for Colapinto, she answered: "I am not going to make a value judgement as to whether it is a better team or not than Williams, but in the last few races we have seen a team that is growing and can do much more.

"Next year they will have Mercedes engines and there is a lot of potential."

Also crucial was Briatore’s role, having earlier propelled F1 legends like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso to championship glory.

"It took a while because negotiations are sometimes complex, as in this case," said Catarineu. "But Flavio was always very persistent and in the last few weeks he was very intense.

"The agreement was reached because both parties got what they wanted - Flavio managed to hire Franco and James (Vowles) was able to give him the chance to race, since Williams’ regular drivers have long-term contracts.

"Flavio followed Franco since he made his debut in Formula 1. The day we spoke for the first time he told us ’I’ve seen talent and I want it’. He followed all the races closely and how they evolved.

"Since then, he always had Franco in mind and wanted to have him at all costs."

And is Briatore so keen on Colapinto that Doohan could be ousted within the 2025 season? After Doohan qualified dead last on debut in Abu Dhabi, f1-insider.com quoted Briatore as saying: "There should have been more from him."

The official plan at present is that Doohan, the son of motorcycle racing legend Mick, will line up on the grid in Melbourne alongside teammate Gasly.

Catarineu confirmed: "Today there are two drivers who have a contract. It will be a decision for the team."

Rumours are swirling that Doohan’s contract only guarantees him the first five grands prix of the season. "I don’t know if he (Colapinto) will debut in Australia, Miami or somewhere else.

"What I know is that Franco showed that he can race and for that reason Alpine hired him."

When asked if she has a feeling that Colapinto will race for Alpine in 2025, she smiled: "I won’t say what I feel."