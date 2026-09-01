Audi plans Monza gearbox change, Baku upgrade

Audi is preparing a development push as its first Formula 1 season begins to stabilise, with a long-planned gearbox change for Monza followed by a much larger aerodynamic package at Baku.

Motorsport-Magazin reports that Audi will introduce revised gear ratios in Italy after engineers concluded early in the season that first gear was too short and eighth gear too long.

The change has taken around 24 weeks to produce, with Audi using the special gearbox-ratio allowance available under the new regulations.

Audi has already improved its launch performance since introducing a smaller turbocharger in Barcelona, but the report says clutch hardware and control remain areas for improvement.

The bigger visual change is expected in Baku.

Although much of Audi’s development focus has already turned towards 2027, Motorsport-Magazin says the R26 will receive a substantial aerodynamic update there, with an insider describing the car as set to look "completely different".

That comes as Audi’s recent form has improved markedly, with points in each of the last four races after seven consecutive scoreless rounds earlier in the season.

And amid the latest driver-market movements, Audi senior figure Allan McNish has made clear the team is satisfied with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

"I think we’re very fortunate, to be honest with you, with Nico and Gabi, because they complement each other very well," said the Scot.

"As I stand here today, I think actually, for us and where we are, it is the perfect combination."