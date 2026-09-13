Madrid hosts ’important’ Imola finale meeting

Evidence is continuing to mount that Imola will replace the Middle East as Formula 1’s 2026 season finale, even though F1 and the FIA are still refusing to make the change official.

On Ziggo Sport, Red Bull simulator driver Rudy van Buren claimed an important private meeting took place in Madrid involving the organisers of the races in the Middle East, including the Qatar and Abu Dhabi promoters.

"This weekend there is a very important meeting in Madrid," he said on Saturday.

"All the organisers of the Grands Prix from the Middle East are meeting to discuss whether or not Formula 1 will still go to the Middle East this year."

Van Buren expects clarity very soon.

"So I think we’re going to get more news next week or the following week," he said.

Veteran Dutch commentator Olav Mol believes the most likely outcome is that Qatar and Abu Dhabi disappear, with an extra week inserted after Las Vegas before the championship heads back to Europe.

"My gut tells me that they’re going to take out those last two Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and that there’s going to be a hole after Las Vegas."

"Then they don’t drive for a week and then Imola comes."

Blick’s veteran F1 correspondent Roger Benoit has now also added to the speculation.

"Anyone trying to book a room in Imola or in the surrounding area is being met with the same response: ’Fully booked!’" he said in Madrid.

"The change of venue for the finale is still unofficial. But on December 6th, Santa Claus will be waiting for us in Imola."

Team bosses are still publicly working from the existing calendar, but their comments suggest contingency planning is already straightforward.

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane said: "At the moment, we’re planning on going there because they’re on the calendar."

"And if they’re not on the calendar, we’ll go somewhere else," he added.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack added: "Formula 1 is used to being flexible."

"You need always a Plan B."

Cadillac’s new boss Marcin Budkowski said a European replacement would actually simplify matters.

"The fact that a backup is very likely to be a European race makes things a bit easier," he said.