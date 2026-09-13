Verstappen ’closer to quitting’ than joining McLaren

Max Verstappen says he came closer to leaving Formula 1 altogether than switching to McLaren before ultimately extending his Red Bull contract.

Speaking to Bild newspaper in Madrid, Verstappen insisted the obvious discussions with rival teams were genuine.

"Every conversation with another team has to be taken seriously," he said.

"But ultimately, I was closer to quitting Formula 1 than to signing with another racing team."

The four-time world champion eventually committed his future to Red Bull beyond his previous 2028 deal and rejected suggestions the extension was mainly about securing a pay rise.

"I don’t care what others think," he said when asked about that.

"What matters is how my family, my management, the team, and I feel about it."

"I have to be at peace with myself, and I am."

Verstappen reiterated that retirement from F1 was seriously considered.

"I seriously considered quitting," said the 28-year-old Dutchman.

"But ultimately, I love racing. I don’t have anything left to prove - I’m a four-time world champion and achieved everything I ever wanted after my first title."

"I don’t race for the history books, but for myself, the team, and our fans."

He also explained that Red Bull’s willingness to let him pursue endurance racing was an important factor in staying.

"That was also one of the reasons why I extended my contract with Red Bull," said Verstappen.

"They give me the opportunity to compete in those categories as well."

Verstappen said Le Mans and Daytona both appeal, but only if the circumstances are right.

"I want to continue doing that in the future - but it has to be on my terms," he said.

"First and foremost, it obviously has to fit into my schedule. But I also want to have a say when it comes to decisions regarding the car’s performance."