Tyre survival could decide wide-open Sepang race

Formula 1’s return to Sepang looks unusually open, with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli each topping a practice session and severe tyre degradation emerging as the key factor.

Verstappen led FP1, Leclerc FP2 and Antonelli FP3, while Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies believes as many as eight cars could realistically be in the fight.

"Ferrari is there, Mercedes is there, McLaren is there," he said.

"So there will be a battle between eight cars in qualifying and probably also on Sunday."

The biggest unknown is the Sepang surface.

"The track wear is so high," Sergio Perez said. "It’s as if Pirelli laid the asphalt themselves. It’s unbelievable."

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes initially feared the extreme tyre overheating was masking some of the gains from its major new aerodynamic package.

"The severe tyre overheating reduces the effect of the additional downforce we achieved with our update," George Russell confirmed.

Pirelli itself says tyre management is likely to be decisive on Sunday, while Leclerc described the degradation as "crazy".

Fernando Alonso, consistently higher than usual in the standings so far in Malaysia, explained: "If there’s a setup that takes care of the tyres a little better than the others, that’s the way to go."

The heat is another major complication.

Gabriel Bortoleto said: "I have never experienced such crazy temperatures before. This is more intense than in Bahrain!"

The FIA has issued a heat warning, but Russell says he will not use the cooling vest.

"We haven’t been able to make it robust enough," said the Baku race winner. "The team told me: we can develop it and we can invest the necessary money... but at the expense of performance."

Alonso, however, suggested modern drivers have it relatively easy.

"With the cars of the past, half of the current grid wouldn’t be able to finish the race," he smiled.

For Verstappen, Sepang may also represent one of his better remaining chances to finally win in 2026.

"We are scoring, of course, quite a few podiums now, but I want to win," said the four-time world champion.

"I want to at least win one race this year."

Mekies believes the opportunity is there - if Red Bull can keep the tyres alive.

"It will be important to manage tyre degradation in these extreme conditions," said the Frenchman.